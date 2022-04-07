Hundreds of Biden Bank Transactions Marked 'Concerning'

After ignoring the scandal during the 2020 presidential election and with possible indictments looming, the mainstream media is finally covering Hunter Biden's shady foreign dealings.

In a report broadcast Wednesday night on CBS News it was revealed hundreds of Hunter and James Biden bank transactions were marked as suspicious.

CBS: "More than 150 transactions involving either Hunter or James Biden's global business affairs were flagged as concerning by U.S. banks for further review." pic.twitter.com/QgdcbhwYGV — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 7, 2022

The White House continues to claim that because Hunter Biden isn't an official government employee, they have no comment. Press Secretary Jen Psaki also insists President Biden has never spoken to Hunter about his foreign business dealings.

In 2013 Hunter Biden hitched a ride on Air Force Two with then VP Joe Biden to China, where he had meetings for a new business project with CCP operatives. It's a long flight back to the U.S. from China, but I'm sure they never discussed what Hunter did while he was there. https://t.co/VPPFnvvEQ5 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 5, 2022

Despite emails showing Hunter Biden asking for office keys for his father, Psaki denies they were involved in business deals together.