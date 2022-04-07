Hundreds of Biden Bank Transactions Marked 'Concerning'

Apr 07, 2022
Source: (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

After ignoring the scandal during the 2020 presidential election and with possible indictments looming, the mainstream media is finally covering Hunter Biden's shady foreign dealings. 

In a report broadcast Wednesday night on CBS News it was revealed hundreds of Hunter and James Biden bank transactions were marked as suspicious. 

The White House continues to claim that because Hunter Biden isn't an official government employee, they have no comment. Press Secretary Jen Psaki also insists President Biden has never spoken to Hunter about his foreign business dealings.

Despite emails showing Hunter Biden asking for office keys for his father, Psaki denies they were involved in business deals together. 

