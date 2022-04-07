HHS Secretary Confirms He Favors Tax Funding For Child Gender Alteration

Last week the Biden administration announced new, taxpayer funded and federal government wide transgender affirmation initiatives.

"The Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health has developed a resource to inform parents and guardians, educators, and other persons supporting children and adolescents with information on what is gender-affirming care and why it is important to transgender, nonbinary, and other gender expansive young people’s well-being," the White House released in a "fact sheet. "In 2021, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) approved the first ever application from a state to add additional gender-affirming care benefits to a state’s essential health benefit benchmark plan."

"The National Institutes of Health (NIH) announced that it will increase funding for research on gender-affirming procedures to further develop the evidence base for improved standards of care. Research priorities include a more thorough investigation and characterization of the short- and long-term outcomes on physical and mental health associated with gender-affirming care," the document continues.

During an exchange with Republican Congresswomen Lauren Boebert on Capitol Hill Wednesday, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra expressed support for taxpayer funded gender alterations for children.

"In this gender affirming care, Mr. Secretary, have there been tax dollars put forward to fund mastectomies, metonymies and hysterectomies for sex reassignment purposes for minors with gender dysphoria?" Boebert asked.

"Well, Americans are entitled to receive healthcare services. They are entitled to receive any of the case you just mentioned," Becerra said.

Boebert also pressed Becerra on his department's use of the term "birthing people" and taxpayer funding for puberty blocking hormones.