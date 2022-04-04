Parental Rights

New York City Mayor Attempts to Dunk on Florida, Fails Miserably

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Apr 04, 2022 4:15 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)

In a desperate attempt to gain back citizens who have moved out of the Big Apple, New York City Mayor Eric Adams is dunking on Florida and lying about the recently signed Parental Rights in Education bill. 

First, the seven page long bill doesn't mention the word "gay" a single time and simply prevents teachers from instructing children under eight years of age about sex or gender identity. 

Second, New York has lost more people to Florida than any other state thanks to leftist policies, out of control crime and tyrannical Wuhan coronavirus measures. This fact was not lost on the office of Governor Ron DeSantis. 

The vast majority of Americans, including Democrats, support the Parental Rights in Education bill and do not think it is appropriate for teachers to discuss sex with young children.

