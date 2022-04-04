New York City Mayor Attempts to Dunk on Florida, Fails Miserably

In a desperate attempt to gain back citizens who have moved out of the Big Apple, New York City Mayor Eric Adams is dunking on Florida and lying about the recently signed Parental Rights in Education bill.

BREAKING: @NYCMayor announces a new digital billboard campaign in five Florida markets denouncing the hateful #DontSayGay law and inviting Floridians to move to New York. https://t.co/kPB7J7vJoU pic.twitter.com/1Dqbxmzqjo — NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) April 4, 2022

First, the seven page long bill doesn't mention the word "gay" a single time and simply prevents teachers from instructing children under eight years of age about sex or gender identity.

Second, New York has lost more people to Florida than any other state thanks to leftist policies, out of control crime and tyrannical Wuhan coronavirus measures. This fact was not lost on the office of Governor Ron DeSantis.

The Mayor of NYC is doing us a huge favor! https://t.co/fOTuAhyHyG — Christina Pushaw ???? (@ChristinaPushaw) April 4, 2022

DOZENS of people in Florida, of all orientations, oppose parental rights in education and support K-3 gender theory instruction.



Do the humanitarian thing, Mayor Adams!



Pay for their flights and moving trucks to NYC! https://t.co/KsmbxJJj9D — Christina Pushaw ???? (@ChristinaPushaw) April 4, 2022

If anyone is so opposed to @GovRonDeSantis defending parental rights that they leave for a crime-ridden dystopia, Florida will be better off without them. Countless NYers have moved here since the pandemic. I doubt many will leave due to our lack of K-3 gender theory instruction. pic.twitter.com/TUBGQ7O7QO — Christina Pushaw ???? (@ChristinaPushaw) April 4, 2022

Not surprising that the same mayor who forces 2-4 year olds to cover their faces all day is also apparently a proponent of gender theory for 5-9 year olds. — Christina Pushaw ???? (@ChristinaPushaw) April 4, 2022

The vast majority of Americans, including Democrats, support the Parental Rights in Education bill and do not think it is appropriate for teachers to discuss sex with young children.