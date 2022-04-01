Illegal Immigration

Democrat Senators Blast Biden Over Title 42

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Apr 01, 2022 4:00 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Arizona's Democratic Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema are blasting the Biden administration after it was announced Friday afternoon the Centers for Disease Control will end Title 42 in May. 

West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin is calling the move "frightening."

“Today’s announcement by the CDC and the Biden Administration is a frightening decision,” Manchin released in a statement Friday. “Title 42 has been an essential tool in combatting the spread of COVID-19 and controlling the influx of migrants at our southern border. We are already facing an unprecedented increase in migrants this year, and that will only get worse if the Administration ends the Title 42 policy.” 

Meanwhile, 18,000 illegal immigrants per day are expected to start crossing the southern border when Title 42 is officially repealed in May. Current numbers are already out of control and raging.  

