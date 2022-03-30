Hunter Biden

'Today is Just a Small Taste': Grassley Drops New Hunter Biden Documents

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Mar 30, 2022 9:00 AM
Source: (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Chuck Grassley took to the Senate floor Tuesday night to give "a little taste" of new information about Hunter Biden's deep business and family ties to communist China. 

"Today, Senator Johnson and I will begin our series of speeches on our investigation into the Biden Family’s financial deals," Grassley said. "We’ll refute and dismantle the talking point that the liberal media and our Democratic colleagues pushed on the American people: That our investigation advanced and spread Russian disinformation."

Using posters displaying documents, Grassley connected the dots right to Hunter's bank account.

"There’s no middle man in this transaction. This is one hundred thousand dollars from what is effectively an arm of the communist Chinese government direct to Hunter Biden....Beyond this document, in future speeches Senator Johnson and I will show you more transfers between and among companies such as CEFC, Northern International Capital, Hudson West Three, Hunter Biden’s Owasco and James Biden’s Lion Hall Group," he continued. "In our next speeches, we’ll show you more records that haven’t been seen before – records that undeniably show strong links between the Biden Family and communist China. Today is just a small taste."

Meanwhile, House Republicans are vowing to subpoena Hunter Biden if the GOP wins back the chamber in November. 

