Elon Musk Calls Out the Washington Post for ‘Editorializing Again’

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Mar 28, 2022 12:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Elon Musk Calls Out the Washington Post for ‘Editorializing Again’

Source: AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File

Billionaire founder of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, is calling out The Washington Post for again taking his comments out of context and editorializing while "reporting." 

In an article published by the paper over the weekend, Musk is accused of being stubborn with regulators and not taking safety standards seriously. 

"Safety experts and some of the former regulators who spoke with The Post raised concerns about 'Full Self-Driving' in particular because of its experimental nature. Tesla says the software is in 'beta,' meaning it is a pilot through which the company hopes to learn and improve its features for an eventual full release," the Post reported. 'Tesla and Musk did not respond to specific questions in a detailed request for comment. Musk said in an email, 'For the 100th time, please give my regards to your puppetmaster,' referring to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who owns The Washington Post. In a subsequent email, he also criticized The Post’s paywall for online articles."

One Twitter user was amused by what the Post published, prompting Musk to explain what he really said. 

Musk also made news over the weekend after criticizing Twitter for censorship and asked if a new social media platform is needed.

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Law Professor Pinpoints the 'Raging Addiction' Consuming the Left About Justice Thomas
Matt Vespa
Biden Budget Packed with Cash for Extreme Climate Agenda
Katie Pavlich

Kyle Rittenhouse Lists the Top Ten Things He's Learned Over the Past Two Years
Julio Rosas
He 'Can Choke': UCLA Race and Equity Director Wished for Clarence Thomas' Death
Julio Rosas
Schlichter: Biden Wants War
VIP
Townhall.com Staff
Donald Trump Has Some Harsh Words for Biden’s Supreme Court Nominee
Madeline Leesman
CARTOONS | Henry Payne
View Cartoon
Most Popular