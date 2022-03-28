Biden Doubles Down: Putin Shouldn't Remain in Power

During a speech in Poland over the weekend, President Joe Biden made the proclamation that Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power." Given the statement implied regime change, it was a departure from the administration's current policy toward Russia and how to handle the Kremlin's ongoing attacks on Ukraine.

JUST IN: Pres. Biden closes his speech in Warsaw, Poland, with remarks aimed at Russian Pres. Putin: "For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power."



"Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia." https://t.co/NDK87OwSXa pic.twitter.com/pE7vaokp7G — ABC News (@ABC) March 26, 2022

Since the remarks were made on Saturday, White House and administration officials have been walking back the comments.

WATCH: Secretary of State Antony Blinken continues to walk back Biden’s comments in Warsaw that Putin ‘cannot remain in power’



“We do not have a strategy for regime change in Russia,” said Blinken. pic.twitter.com/oDCQEWpVjP — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 27, 2022

Back in Washington D.C. today, Biden was asked about the comments and his intentions with the language used. He repeatedly said he still believes Putin shouldn't remain in power, but that U.S. policy towards Russia hasn't changed. Biden also said his decision to express his personal outrage and opinion that Putin should go doesn't complicate the highly volatile situation.

BIDEN: "I'm not walking anything back...but I want to make it clear I wasn't then, nor am I now, articulating a policy change." pic.twitter.com/qPNqz8ynaj — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 28, 2022

Biden then claimed he didn't say a number of things that he indeed did say.