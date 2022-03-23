Supreme Court

'Disqualifying': Judge Jackson Slammed for Refusal to Define What a Woman Is

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Mar 23, 2022 8:30 AM
Source: (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

As Spencer reported earlier, Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn asked Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to define what a woman is during testimony late Tuesday night in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Jackson said that because she isn't a biologist, she could not give a definition. If confirmed, Jackson would be the first black female justice on the Supreme Court. The White House has repeatedly touted her nomination as historic precisely because she is a woman. 

That response has been met with harsh criticism and calls for Jackson's disqualification. It also raises serious questions about how she would handle gender specific parts of the law. 

The second day of Jackson's confirmation hearing starts at 9 a.m. ET. 

Renewable Failure
John Stossel

