'Disqualifying': Judge Jackson Slammed for Refusal to Define What a Woman Is

As Spencer reported earlier, Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn asked Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to define what a woman is during testimony late Tuesday night in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Jackson said that because she isn't a biologist, she could not give a definition. If confirmed, Jackson would be the first black female justice on the Supreme Court. The White House has repeatedly touted her nomination as historic precisely because she is a woman.

Senator Blackburn: "Can you provide a definition for the word woman?"



Judge Jackson: "No. I can't...I'm not a biologist." pic.twitter.com/TRlqUeDGs6 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 23, 2022

That response has been met with harsh criticism and calls for Jackson's disqualification. It also raises serious questions about how she would handle gender specific parts of the law.

How do you adjudicate Title VII claims without being able to to answer this question? Title IX? https://t.co/VicNi0Yrjj — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) March 23, 2022

Judge Jackson sat in judgment of thousands of people in court. In each of these cases, judges are required to make credibility determinations. If a witness answered a question in this flippant/fake way, they’d be risking an admonition or even warning of contempt of court/ https://t.co/rLvYpmLIkX — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) March 23, 2022

So she has no opinion on what a woman is or when life begins, yet she wants a slot on the highest court in the land, where those definitions will determine the rights held by both the unborn and women. Makes sense. https://t.co/5D7CbY2Q7v — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 23, 2022

Ridiculous. I’m not a brain surgeon but I know what a brain is. This is where ‘progressive’ thinking leads - to a terror of stating basic unarguable facts lest it offend the woke brigade. https://t.co/jVfPfPpPud — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 23, 2022

This is like a Supreme Court nominee being asked to answer "What is 2+2?" and saying, "I'm no mathematician." It should be utterly disqualifying for anyone in any position of authority not to be able to answer this simple question. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 23, 2022

This exchange is disqualifying. To say nothing of how frightening the future of #SCOTUS decisions may be.



The nominee is no moderate. https://t.co/5o30bai2Ir — Kevin Roberts (@KevinRobertsTX) March 23, 2022

The second day of Jackson's confirmation hearing starts at 9 a.m. ET.