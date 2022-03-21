Supreme Court

The Left Responds to Clarence Thomas' Hospitalization in Typical Fashion

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Mar 21, 2022 10:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
The Left Responds to Clarence Thomas' Hospitalization in Typical Fashion

Source: (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

On Sunday night the Supreme Court issued a statement informing the American public Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas had been hospitalized for flu-like symptoms. He is being treated for an infection and is reportedly on the mend. 

"Justice Clarence Thomas was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., on Friday evening after experiencing flu-like symptoms. He underwent tests, was diagnosed with an infection, and is being treated with intravenous antibiotics," the Court said. "His symptoms are abating, he is resting comfortably, and he expects to be released from the hospital in a day or two. Justice Thomas will participate in the consideration and discussion of any cases for which he is not present on the basis of the briefs, transcripts, and audio of the oral arguments."

The left received the news and responded in typical fashion. Former journalist Ellen Hopkins tweeted and then deleted the following. 

Others issued similar responses.

Meanwhile, countless Americans are praying for his full recovery. 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Insulting WH Talking Point: We Are Running Out of COVID Relief Money, So Congress Needs to Spend More
Guy Benson
Schlichter: We Are on the Right Side
VIP
Townhall.com Staff
Florida Antifa Cell Calls for National 'Mobilization' In Response to State's Parents' Rights Bill
Julio Rosas

Here's What We're Watching As Biden's SCOTUS Nominee Faces the Senate
Spencer Brown
Biden Heads to Poland as Crisis Grows
Katie Pavlich
The Way SCOTUS Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson Handled Her Role as Public Defender Also Raises Questions
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | Chip Bok
View Cartoon
Most Popular