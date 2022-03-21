The Left Responds to Clarence Thomas' Hospitalization in Typical Fashion

On Sunday night the Supreme Court issued a statement informing the American public Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas had been hospitalized for flu-like symptoms. He is being treated for an infection and is reportedly on the mend.

"Justice Clarence Thomas was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., on Friday evening after experiencing flu-like symptoms. He underwent tests, was diagnosed with an infection, and is being treated with intravenous antibiotics," the Court said. "His symptoms are abating, he is resting comfortably, and he expects to be released from the hospital in a day or two. Justice Thomas will participate in the consideration and discussion of any cases for which he is not present on the basis of the briefs, transcripts, and audio of the oral arguments."

The left received the news and responded in typical fashion. Former journalist Ellen Hopkins tweeted and then deleted the following.

Others issued similar responses.

The empathetic and tolerant left pic.twitter.com/ELX044OEiM — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) March 21, 2022

It would be so sweet if Biden gets to pick a replacement for Clarence Thomas too.#ThoughtsandPrayers — The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) March 21, 2022

I don’t care if Justice Clarence Thomas is in the hospital. Impeach him from the hospital bed.



I’m tired of playing nice. — Avenger Resister (@AvengerResister) March 20, 2022

Judge Clarence Thomas in hospital with flu like symptoms. RBG please call him in. We still have faith in you. — carmel-by-the-sea (@DrJewLittle68) March 21, 2022

Before you say anything about Clarence Thomas’s illness, bear in mind that whether or not you agree with his politics he is a human being with feelings and loved ones and it would be incredibly awesome if he died. — preorder CHAOTIC NEUTRAL now (@edburmila) March 21, 2022

Meanwhile, countless Americans are praying for his full recovery.