A U.S. Consulate in Mexico Just Got Shot Up by Cartels

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Mar 16, 2022 11:00 AM
The U.S. consulate in Nuevo Laredo was shot up this week after a gang and cartel leader in the border town was arrested. 

"The U.S. consulate in the Mexican border city of Nuevo Laredo will close temporarily after it was hit by gunfire overnight, and trailers were set ablaze on roads downtown after a gang leader's arrest, authorities said on Monday," Reuters reported. "Shots against the consulate and Mexican military premises were reported amid gunfighting and pursuits in parts of the city that lies opposite Laredo, Texas, the ministry of public security in the state of Tamaulipas said in a statement."

"The U.S. consulate advised its employees to stay indoors and urged U.S. citizens to do the same or avoid the area. The consulate will be temporarily closed to the public, the Mexican government said later in a statement," the story continues. 

Video from the scene shows the area around the U.S. consulate engulfed in flames. 

