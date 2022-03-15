Hunter Biden Slapped with Sanctions

In retaliation for the U.S. supporting and arming Ukraine as President Vladimir Putin continues his assault on the country, the Russian government has sanctioned a number of U.S. officials and citizens. President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, is on the list and is barred from entering the country.
"The Russian Foreign Ministry announced Tuesday it is imposing sanctions on more than a dozen Americans, including President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, as retaliation for sweeping economic penalties from the Biden administration targeting Russian entities over the invasion of Ukraine," CBS News reports.
In 2014, Hunter Biden received a large payment from a corrupt Russian billionaire.
"Hunter Biden received a $3.5 million wire transfer from Elena Baturina. Ms. Baturina is the wife (widow) of the former mayor of Moscow," a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs investigation found.
"Hunter Biden and his associate, Archer, had a financial relationship with Russian businesswoman Elena Baturina. Baturina is the former wife of the late Yuri Luzhkov, who was the mayor of Moscow and was fired in 2010 by then-Russian President Dmitry Medvedev over company, Inteko, received a series of Moscow municipal contracts while her husband was corruption allegations," a report about the investigation found. "Baturina became Russia's only female billionaire when her plastics Inteko, received a series of Moscow municipal contracts while her husband was mayor. According to reporting, 'Luzhkov used his position as mayor to approve over 20 real estate projects that were built by a Baturina-owned construction company and ultimately generated multibillion-ruble profits for his family.'"
"In addition, a Russian investigation led to a criminal case against the former head of the Bank of Moscow, Andrey Borodin, who 'allegedly used money from the Moscow City Budget to lend money to shell companies, which ultimately transferred $443 million to Baturina,'" the report continues.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki dismissed the sanctions Tuesday afternoon, citing a lack of connection to Russia from individuals sanctioned by the Kremlin.
