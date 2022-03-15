Hunter Biden Slapped with Sanctions

In retaliation for the U.S. supporting and arming Ukraine as President Vladimir Putin continues his assault on the country, the Russian government has sanctioned a number of U.S. officials and citizens. President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, is on the list and is barred from entering the country.

"The Russian Foreign Ministry announced Tuesday it is imposing sanctions on more than a dozen Americans, including President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, as retaliation for sweeping economic penalties from the Biden administration targeting Russian entities over the invasion of Ukraine," CBS News reports.