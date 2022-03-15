Buttigieg Comes Up With Some Interesting Math on Inflation

For months the Biden administration and Democratic allies on Capitol Hill have made the argument that inflation has nothing to do with government spending. In fact, they say more government spending will help ease inflation.

During a speech in Washington, D.C., Monday, President Joe Biden made this case.

"None of this will increase inflation," Biden said, arguing for more government spending as part of his agenda. "The current spike in gas prices is largely the fault of Vladimir Putin. It has nothing to do with the American Rescue Plan."

BIDEN: "The current spike in gas prices is largely the fault of Vladimir Putin. It has nothing to do with the American Rescue Plan." pic.twitter.com/ESxPNrlA8L — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 14, 2022

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who has encouraged Americans hurting from high gas prices to buy expensive electric vehicles, is tripling down on the claim.

Transportation Pete Buttigieg on Pelosi’s claim that spending reduces the national debt: “it is true” pic.twitter.com/xdo1zbJDp0 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 15, 2022

But Americans aren't buying what Buttigieg is selling and blame inflation on government spending.

An ABC News/Ipsos poll shows the overwhelming majority of Americans (70%) disapprove of Joe Biden’s handling of inflation & gas prices.



His policies aren’t working, we have weak leadership & Americans are paying the price everyday, because of it!#BidenGasHike #Bidenflation pic.twitter.com/xUXyJ5NScS — PARIS (@PARISDENNARD) March 14, 2022