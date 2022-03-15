Inflation

Buttigieg Comes Up With Some Interesting Math on Inflation

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Mar 15, 2022 3:00 PM
Buttigieg Comes Up With Some Interesting Math on Inflation

For months the Biden administration and Democratic allies on Capitol Hill have made the argument that inflation has nothing to do with government spending. In fact, they say more government spending will help ease inflation. 

During a speech in Washington, D.C., Monday, President Joe Biden made this case. 

"None of this will increase inflation," Biden said, arguing for more government spending as part of his agenda. "The current spike in gas prices is largely the fault of Vladimir Putin.  It has nothing to do with the American Rescue Plan." 

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who has encouraged Americans hurting from high gas prices to buy expensive electric vehicles, is tripling down on the claim. 

But Americans aren't buying what Buttigieg is selling and blame inflation on government spending. 

Most Popular