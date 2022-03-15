Biden is Headed to Europe for a Special Meeting With NATO

The White House announced Tuesday afternoon President Joe Biden will travel to Brussels next week for a special meeting with NATO. The visit will focus on the ongoing war being waged by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Ukraine. Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters about the trip during the daily briefing.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. will travel to Brussels, Belgium later this month. President Biden will join an extraordinary NATO summit on March 24 to discuss ongoing deterrence and defense efforts in response to Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine as well as to reaffirm our ironclad commitment to our NATO Allies," Psaki released in a statement. "President Biden will also join a scheduled European Council Summit to discuss our shared concerns about Ukraine, including transatlantic efforts to impose economic costs on Russia, provide humanitarian support to those affected by the violence, and address other challenges related to the conflict."

#BREAKING: Psaki says President Biden will travel to Europe for a NATO summit on Russia's war against Ukraine, which will take place on March 24th pic.twitter.com/R9Mi9BgEeS — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 15, 2022

President Biden has repeatedly stated the United States will defend "every inch" of NATO.

"We’re going to make sure Ukraine has the weapons to defend themselves from invading Russian force," Biden told House Democrats at a retreat last week. "We’re going to welcome Ukrainian refugees with open arms if, in fact, they come all the way here. And as we provide, as we provide this support to Ukraine, we’re going to continue to stand together with our allies in Europe and send an unmistakable message that we will defend every inch of NATO territory. Every single inch, with a united, galvanized NATO. One movement."

Over the past week, at least one Russian drone has flown into Poland -- a NATO country -- and returned to Ukraine.