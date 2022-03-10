Biden's Inflation Tax on Americans Hits Another High

Inflation hit another high in February, marking the worst numbers since 1982 for American consumers. The new number, measured by the Consumer Price Index, sits at 7.9 percent. Inflation, which is a tax on the poor and middle class, is expected to keep rising as President Joe Biden and Democrats call for more government spending.

BREAKING: Inflation rose 7.9% in February, more than expected as price pressures intensified. https://t.co/aS5FsAACCk pic.twitter.com/bptLFwGY6h — CNBC (@CNBC) March 10, 2022

??"First it was transitory, then 'inflation is good.' Then we went to 'corporate greed.' Now we’re at Putin."



Rick Santelli absolutely hammering the Biden administration's ever-evolving excuses on #inflation: pic.twitter.com/9FoyfOrhYe — John Cooper (@thejcoop) March 10, 2022

Earlier this week the White House warned about a high number and said it was expected.

REPORTER: "I want to know what specifically the administration has done, they've been working on that has worked to bring down inflation."



PSAKI: "We don't have the data...we expect to see a high headline in inflation in tomorrow's February inflation data." pic.twitter.com/GlrQNDdUNe — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 9, 2022

Biden administration officials have desperately tried to shift blame away from the White House and rebranded price increases this week, calling it the "Putin price hike."

For months Putin has been saber-rattling, and for months gas prices have been going up – up 75 cents since he began his military build-up.



This is the #PutinPriceHike in action, and @POTUS is going to use every tool at his disposal to shield Americans from pain at the pump. — Kate Bedingfield (@WHCommsDir) March 9, 2022