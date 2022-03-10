Inflation

Biden's Inflation Tax on Americans Hits Another High

Posted: Mar 10, 2022
Inflation hit another high in February, marking the worst numbers since 1982 for American consumers. The new number, measured by the Consumer Price Index, sits at 7.9 percent. Inflation, which is a tax on the poor and middle class, is expected to keep rising as President Joe Biden and Democrats call for more government spending. 

Earlier this week the White House warned about a high number and said it was expected. 

Biden administration officials have desperately tried to shift blame away from the White House and rebranded price increases this week, calling it the "Putin price hike."

