After Union Lobbying, the CDC Has Made a Decision About Mask Mandates on Airplanes

The Centers for Disease Control has recommended the Transportation Security Agency continue its mask requirement for air travel. TSA is taking the recommendation and has extended the mandate until April 18, 2022. It was set to expire on March 18. Masks will also be required on Amtrak trains.

"At CDC’s recommendation, TSA will extend the security directive for mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs for one month, through April 18th," TSA released in a statement Thursday. "During that time, CDC will work with government agencies to help inform a revised policy framework for when, and under what circumstances, masks should be required in the public transportation corridor. This revised framework will be based on the COVID-19 community levels, risk of new variants, national data, and the latest science. We will communicate any updates publicly if and/or when they change."

BREAKING NEWS: At CDC’s recommendation, TSA will extend the security directive for mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs for one month, through April 18th. https://t.co/OSQnzzp5AN pic.twitter.com/nLFOZJTkT5 — TSA (@TSA) March 10, 2022

The science behind the recommendation was not provided. In recent weeks, flight attendant unions have been lobbying the Biden administration to extend the mask mandate.

Taylor Garland, a spokeswoman for the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, which represents flight attendants at United, Frontier, Spirit and Alaska, told the Morning News that nothing has changed in the cabin to sway the flight attendants. “The conditions in aviation are the same,” she said. “Our youngest passengers do not yet have access to the vaccine. ... The airplane is a unique but controlled environment for everyone’s safety. The layered approach to safety and security includes masks.”

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about the extension during the daily briefing Thursday afternoon.

Jen Psaki defends continued masking for air travel. pic.twitter.com/FK98msopsc — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 10, 2022

While Americans will still be required to wear masks on airplanes and other transportation, the White House dropped their mandate in February. Washington D.C. and New York City have done the same, except for young children. Hawaii, the last state with restrictions, will end masking on March 25.

In summer 2020, long before any mask mandates, Americans were told airplanes were clean and safe.

"Most modern jet aircraft are equipped with High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters. These filters have similar performance to those used in hospital operating theatres and industrial clean rooms. These HEPA filters are 99.9+% effective at removing viruses, bacteria and fungi," the International Air Transport Association says.