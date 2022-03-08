green new deal

Did You Catch the White House Explanation for Buying Oil From Hostile Countries?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Mar 08, 2022 6:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Did You Catch the White House Explanation for Buying Oil From Hostile Countries?

Source: (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Speaking to reporters at the White House Monday afternoon, Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked to explain why the Biden administration plans to purchase oil from hostile foreign countries with abusive human rights records. 

Psaki then justified the importation of Russian oil despite President Vladimir Putin's ongoing slaughter of civilians in Ukraine.

Over the weekend the State Department deployed a number of diplomats to Venezuela and are considering lifting sanctions on the country in order to purchase oil and gas. For years Russia has helped Venezuela evade U.S. sanctions and remains a close ally to the country. The administration is also entertaining the idea of buying Iranian oil. 

Meanwhile, the White House has no plans to restart the Keystone XL pipeline and continues to claim domestic producers aren't taking advantage of capacity.  

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Grassley Blasts Democrats for Rushing Biden's Supreme Court Nomination
Katie Pavlich
Hagerty Sets Deadline for Senate Dems to Reopen Capitol to the American People
Spencer Brown
ICYMI: We've Green-lit NATO Countries to Send Fighter Jets to Ukraine
Matt Vespa
'I'm Not Afraid of Anyone': Ukrainian President Defiantly Shares His Location as Russian Attacks Continue
Landon Mion
Florida Democrats Protest Parental Rights in Education Bill By Chanting 'Gay! Gay! Gay!'
Landon Mion
Seattle Teachers Union Argues for Continuation of Mask Mandates Until May to Maintain a Sense of 'Normalcy'
Landon Mion
CARTOONS | Bob Gorrell
View Cartoon
Most Popular