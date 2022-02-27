Red Alert: Putin Puts His Nuclear Combat Unit on Standby

As reported, Kyiv is still standing and is currently controlled by the Ukrainian government. Russian President Vladimir Putin has failed, so far, to secure the skies or any major city in the country.

Today may have been the worst day for the Russian military in Ukraine so far. They are still advancing, but there were a # of videos of destroyed or abandoned equipment and units. I have no idea why they sent in a small spetsnaz unit into Kharkiv, but it was easily repelled. — Rob Lee (@RALee85) February 27, 2022

As a result, his behavior is becoming more aggressive. Sunday morning, Putin put his nuclear combat forces on alert.

Putin orders nuclear forces on alert in message to NATO and after his forces fail to capture any major Ukrainian cities following invasion — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) February 27, 2022

Psaki re: Putin's order to put Russian nuclear forces on high alert- "We have the ability to defend ourselves," https://t.co/TuJBJL62aD — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) February 27, 2022

Meanwhile, ceasefire negotations are reportedlty in the works. Israel has been asked to be a broker.

BREAKING: Ukraine's foreign minister says the fact that Russia has agreed to a meeting without preconditions or ultimatums "is already a victory"

"We go there to listen to what Russia wants to say"

Ukraine will tell Russia what it thinks of its action, @DmytroKuleba says — Deborah Haynes (@haynesdeborah) February 27, 2022

BREAKING: Israeli Prime Minister Bennett has reportedly offered to mediate between Ukraine and Russia, at Ukrainian President Zelensky’s request; Bennett has already spoken to Russian President Putin. — Avi Mayer (@AviMayer) February 27, 2022

On Saturday, the Biden administration announced a number of Russian banks have been removed from the SWIFT system, but not banks engaged in oil and gas transactions. Russia makes hundreds of millions of dollars in profits from oil and gas each day, which is fueling the current war against Ukraine.

"We commit to ensuring that selected Russian banks are removed from the SWIFT messaging system. This will ensure that these banks are disconnected from the international financial system and harm their ability to operate globally," the White House released in a statement. "We commit to imposing restrictive measures that will prevent the Russian Central Bank from deploying its international reserves in ways that undermine the impact of our sanctions."