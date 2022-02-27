Russia

Red Alert: Putin Puts His Nuclear Combat Unit on Standby

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Feb 27, 2022 11:35 AM
Source: (Sergey Guneev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

As reported, Kyiv is still standing and is currently controlled by the Ukrainian government. Russian President Vladimir Putin has failed, so far, to secure the skies or any major city in the country. 

As a result, his behavior is becoming more aggressive. Sunday morning, Putin put his nuclear combat forces on alert. 

Meanwhile, ceasefire negotations are reportedlty in the works. Israel has been asked to be a broker.

On Saturday, the Biden administration announced a number of Russian banks have been removed from the SWIFT system, but not banks engaged in oil and gas transactions. Russia makes hundreds of millions of dollars in profits from oil and gas each day, which is fueling the current war against Ukraine. 

"We commit to ensuring that selected Russian banks are removed from the SWIFT messaging system. This will ensure that these banks are disconnected from the international financial system and harm their ability to operate globally," the White House released in a statement. "We commit to imposing restrictive measures that will prevent the Russian Central Bank from deploying its international reserves in ways that undermine the impact of our sanctions."

