Another Win for the Radical Left: Graham Blasts Biden's Choice for SCOTUS

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who sits on the Judiciary Committee, is blasting President Joe Biden for choosing D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Ketanji Brown to replace Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer.

I expect a respectful but interesting hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee.



The Harvard-Yale train to the Supreme Court continues to run unabated. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) February 25, 2022

Fellow South Carolina Senator Tim Scott is also expressing disappointment.

I look forward to meeting with Judge Jackson and thoroughly vetting her record, as I have done for all previous nominees to the Supreme Court during my time in the Senate.

1/3 — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) February 25, 2022

I am disappointed that President Biden missed the opportunity to nominate a highly-qualified judge who would have garnered widespread bipartisan support.

3/3 — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) February 25, 2022

Meanwhile Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who voted against her confirmation to her current position on the D.C. Circuit, is also weighing in.

"I congratulate Judge Jackson on her nomination. I look forward to meeting with her in person and studying her record, legal views, and judicial philosophy," McConnell released in a statement Friday. "Senate Republicans believe the Court and the country deserve better than Senate Democrats’ routine of baseless smears and shameless distortions. The Senate must conduct a rigorous, exhaustive review of Judge Jackson’s nomination as befits a lifetime appointment to our highest Court. This is especially crucial as American families face major crises that connect directly to our legal system, such as skyrocketing violent crime and open borders."

"I voted against confirming Judge Jackson to her current position less than a year ago. Since then, I understand that she has published a total of two opinions, both in the last few weeks, and that one of her prior rulings was just reversed by a unanimous panel of her present colleagues on the D.C. Circuit. I also understand Judge Jackson was the favored choice of far-left dark-money groups that have spent years attacking the legitimacy and structure of the Court itself," he continued. "With that said, I look forward to carefully reviewing Judge Jackson’s nomination during the vigorous and thorough Senate process that the American people deserve."