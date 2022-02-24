China

Here We Go: China Eyes Taiwan

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Feb 24, 2022 3:55 PM
Source: (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Just hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full invasion into Ukraine, the Chinese Communist Party is pumping out propaganda about Taiwan. For decades, China has claimed Taiwan as Chinese territory, despite it being a sovereign country. 

From Reuters:  

Taiwan is "not Ukraine" and has always been an inalienable part of China, China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday, as Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen called for the island to beef up vigilance on military activities in response to the crisis.

The comments come after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson flagged the risk for Taiwan in a warning last week about the damaging worldwide consequences if Western nations failed to fulfil their promises to support Ukraine's independence. 

China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, has stepped up military activity near the self-governing island over the past two years, though Taiwan has reported no recent unusual manoeuvres by Chinese forces as tension over Ukraine has spiked.

Speaking in Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying dismissed any link between the issues of Ukraine and Taiwan.

"Taiwan is not Ukraine," she said. "Taiwan has always been an inalienable part of China. This is an indisputable legal and historical fact."

