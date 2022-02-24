Here We Go: China Eyes Taiwan

Just hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full invasion into Ukraine, the Chinese Communist Party is pumping out propaganda about Taiwan. For decades, China has claimed Taiwan as Chinese territory, despite it being a sovereign country.

JUST IN -- China's CCTV runs a television program about how Ukraine's fate is the future of Taiwan.

DEVELOPING: China continues to back Russia. Xi & Putin have coordinated this moment. Suggests a strong alliance that Xi will fully exploit, to include taking Taiwan by force. pic.twitter.com/DldI25Sh1i

2020: China takes Hong Kong. The West does nothing. 2021: The Taliban are handed Afghanistan by the West. 2022: Russia takes Ukraine. The West is in retreat. And everyone with half a brain knows that Taiwan is next on the menu.

From Reuters:

Taiwan is "not Ukraine" and has always been an inalienable part of China, China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday, as Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen called for the island to beef up vigilance on military activities in response to the crisis.

The comments come after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson flagged the risk for Taiwan in a warning last week about the damaging worldwide consequences if Western nations failed to fulfil their promises to support Ukraine's independence.

China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, has stepped up military activity near the self-governing island over the past two years, though Taiwan has reported no recent unusual manoeuvres by Chinese forces as tension over Ukraine has spiked.

Speaking in Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying dismissed any link between the issues of Ukraine and Taiwan.

"Taiwan is not Ukraine," she said. "Taiwan has always been an inalienable part of China. This is an indisputable legal and historical fact."