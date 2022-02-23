Dems in Disarray: Squad Member to Deliver Response to Biden's State of the Union Address

Democrat Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, a member of the socialist squad in the U.S. House, will give a response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address next week.

The Working Families Party formally announces that Dem MI Rep & squad member Rashida Tlaib will deliver the party's response to Biden's State of the Union speech next week. This shows divides inside the party as Dems have been unable to pass Build Back Better — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 23, 2022

According to POLITICO, Tlaib plans to hammer members of her own party in the response.

In the speech, given on behalf of the left-wing group Working Families Party, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) is expected to hammer moderate Democrats who have stymied Biden’s social spending and climate change package. Tlaib will praise Biden’s stimulus bill and make the case that liberals have pushed aggressively for his agenda, according to a summary of her remarks shared exclusively with POLITICO. The speech will put on display the deep rifts within the Democratic Party that have marked Biden’s presidency. Months ahead of the daunting midterm election, many Democrats are looking to put aside those differences in order to present a united front against Republicans. But the left sees an opportunity in this year’s primaries to elect a more liberal Democratic majority to Congress.

Yesterday it was announced Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will respond on behalf of Republicans to Biden's remarks.

“Governor Kim Reynolds’ leadership in Iowa shows how Republican leadership delivers freedom and opportunity. Governor Reynolds is the perfect leader to give the Republican response to Joe Biden. Biden's unconstitutional mandates, skyrocketing prices, surging crime, and open border are leaving Americans behind. Meanwhile, Governor Reynolds and GOP governors are showing how Republican policies work for all Americans,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel released in a statement Tuesday.