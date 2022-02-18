Trucker Freedom Convoy: Despite Arrests, We're Holding the Line

At the direction of Canadian Dictator Justin Trudeau Thursday night the founders and organizers of the trucker Freedom Convoy were arrested by authorities.

Protest organizer Chris Barber taken into police custody on Albert Street, in the last hour. pic.twitter.com/YiXtIyYNH0 — Glen McGregor (@glen_mcgregor) February 17, 2022

Update on Chris Barber and Tamara Lich arrests.



Chris Barber has been charged with:

*counselling to commit mischief

*obstruction

*counselling to commit obstruction



Tamara Lich has been charged with:

*counselling to commit mischief — FreedomConvoy2022 (@rFreedomConvoy) February 18, 2022

Additional police moved in Friday morning.

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Ottawa police say they have begun arresting protesters in the truck siege of Canada's capital. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) February 18, 2022

Despite the arrests, the convoy is vowing to hold the line in Ottowa. They plan to continue their peaceful protest against vaccine mandates and other Wuhan coronavirus restrictions.

Tamara Lich has been arrested, but we will continue to #holdtheline pic.twitter.com/GaPZdsrhVe — FreedomConvoy2022 (@rFreedomConvoy) February 18, 2022

Meanwhile, the Canadian Civil Liberties Association is suing over Trudeau's efforts to stop peaceful protests and the government’s seizure of private bank accounts.