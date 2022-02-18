Wuhan coronavirus

Trucker Freedom Convoy: Despite Arrests, We're Holding the Line

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Feb 18, 2022 9:30 AM
At the direction of Canadian Dictator Justin Trudeau Thursday night the founders and organizers of the trucker Freedom Convoy were arrested by authorities. 

Additional police moved in Friday morning.

Despite the arrests, the convoy is vowing to hold the line in Ottowa. They plan to continue their peaceful protest against vaccine mandates and other Wuhan coronavirus restrictions. 

Meanwhile, the Canadian Civil Liberties Association is suing over Trudeau's efforts to stop peaceful protests and the government’s seizure of private bank accounts.

