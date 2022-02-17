Hillary's Campaign Lawyer Attempts to Get Out of Durham Prosecution

The Hillary Clinton campaign attorney who has been indicted by Special Counsel John Durham for lying to federal investigators filed to have charges dismissed Thursday.

"Attorneys for Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann filed a motion Thursday to dismiss the case against him in Special Counsel John Durham’s investigation, claiming a case of 'extraordinary prosecutorial overreach,'" Fox News reports.

An indictment details the charges against Sussmann, who failed to disclose his work for the Clinton campaign after telling the FBI President Donald Trump was colluding with the Russian government to win the 2016 presidential election. He pleaded not guilty and his attorneys argue his statements to the FBI were not false, but rather a simple tip to the law enforcement agency.

"The defendant is charged in a one-count indictment with making a materially false statement to the FBI, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1001 (the 'Indictment'). As set forth in the Indictment, on Sept. 19, 2016 – less than two months before the 2016 U.S. Presidential election – the defendant, a lawyer at a large international law firm ('Law Firm-1') that was then serving as counsel to the Clinton Campaign, met with the FBI General Counsel at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C.," Durham's recent case filing states.

"The defendant provided the FBI General Counsel with purported data and 'white papers' that allegedly demonstrated a covert communications channel between the Trump Organization and a Russia-based bank ('Russian Bank-1')," the filing continues. "The Indictment alleges that the defendant lied in that meeting, falsely stating to the General Counsel that he was not providing the allegations to the FBI on behalf of any client. In fact, the defendant had assembled and conveyed the allegations to the FBI on behalf of at least two specific clients, including (i) a technology executive ('Tech Executive-1') at a U.S.-based Internet company ('Internet Company- 1'), and (ii) the Clinton Campaign."

Meanwhile, Clinton is denying her campaign worked to infiltrate personal servers belonging to President Donald Trump at his residences. She also denies hiring a technology firm to infiltrate or monitor servers at the White House after Trump was inaugurated.