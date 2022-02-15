Media Blasted For Refusing to Cover Latest Clinton Spying Revelations

The same media that won Pulitzers and gave out awards for "excellent" reporting on false allegations President Donald Trump colluded with the Russian government to win the 2016 presidential election, isn't covering the latest revelations about the Clinton campaign's spying.

"On Monday evening, the big three broadcast networks continued their silence on the explosive report from Special Counsel John Durham’s court filing showing that Hillary Clinton’s campaign allegedly spied on then-President Donald Trump both at Trump Tower in New York and the White House," the Media Research Center reports. "While all three evening newscasts (ABC's World News Tonight, CBS Evening News, and NBC Nightly News), apparently had no interest in covering the Durham court filings, they did have time to cover a private plane crash in North Carolina, and local crime stories like the murder of a thirty-five-year-old movie producer in New York City. All three also celebrated Canada cracking down on the peaceful Freedom Convoy protesters."

Meanwhile, media critics are pointing out the unsurprising lack of acknowledgement and Republican lawmakers are noting the double standard.

Much of corporate media is nothing more than the public relations arm of the country’s most dangerous Russia collusion liars. Always were, always will be. Treat 100% of their work as willful lies and if you didn’t already years ago, STOP BEING SURPRISED by their mendacity. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 15, 2022

Media outlets should give back their Pulitzers for Russia-Trump “reporting.” — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) February 15, 2022

The Durham investigation has shown that the biggest threat to our democracy is not some foreign country, but rather the Power Elite led by the likes of Hillary Clinton and her co-conspirators in the mainstream media & security state who work to undermine our democracy from within — Tulsi Gabbard ?? (@TulsiGabbard) February 15, 2022

If a Special Counsel discovers that a Republican infiltrated the private server of the democrat Presidential nominee & then the White House it would on the news 24/7



But since it was a Democrat who did this they ignore, deflect & downplay — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 15, 2022