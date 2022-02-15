Media Blasted For Refusing to Cover Latest Clinton Spying Revelations

Hillary Clinton

The same media that won Pulitzers and gave out awards for "excellent" reporting on false allegations President Donald Trump colluded with the Russian government to win the 2016 presidential election, isn't covering the latest revelations about the Clinton campaign's spying. 

"On Monday evening, the big three broadcast networks continued their silence on the explosive report from Special Counsel John Durham’s court filing showing that Hillary Clinton’s campaign allegedly spied on then-President Donald Trump both at Trump Tower in New York and the White House," the Media Research Center reports. "While all three evening newscasts (ABC's World News Tonight, CBS Evening News, and NBC Nightly News), apparently had no interest in covering the Durham court filings, they did have time to cover a private plane crash in North Carolina, and local crime stories like the murder of a thirty-five-year-old movie producer in New York City. All three also celebrated Canada cracking down on the peaceful Freedom Convoy protesters."

Meanwhile, media critics are pointing out the unsurprising lack of acknowledgement and Republican lawmakers are noting the double standard. 

