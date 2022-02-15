Russia

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Feb 15, 2022 4:00 PM
Biden Warns Americans to Brace For Even Higher Energy Prices

Source: (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Speaking from the White House Tuesday afternoon, President Joe Biden attempted to push Russian President Vladimir Putin away from an invasion of Ukraine.

"The West is united and galvanized," Biden said. "The Russian defense minister reported today that some military units are leaving their positions in Ukraine. That would be good—but we have not yet verified that."

"As long as there is hope of diplomatic resolution that prevents the use of force and avoids incredible human suffering that would follow, we will pursue it," he continued, adding that severe economic sanctions are still on the table. 

Further, Biden warned Americans a Russian invasion will mean higher energy prices here at home. 

Biden encouraged Americans still in Ukraine to get out. Last week the State Department announced the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv will temporarily close until tensions cool. 

While Biden has deployed thousands of U.S. troops to Eastern Europe as Russia continues to build forces along Ukraine's border, he reassured the country American servicemen and women will not be fighting inside the non-NATO country. He did, however, vow to protect NATO territory should Russia overstep those boundaries. 

"I will not send America servicemen to fight in Ukraine," Biden said, detailing other support the U.S. has given the country. "The United States will defend every inch of NATO territory." 

Biden finished his remarks without taking questions and walked away from reporters. 

UPDATE:

During a briefing shortly after Biden's remarks, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki reiterated plans to reduce energy prices.

