Biden Warns Americans to Brace For Even Higher Energy Prices

Speaking from the White House Tuesday afternoon, President Joe Biden attempted to push Russian President Vladimir Putin away from an invasion of Ukraine.

"The West is united and galvanized," Biden said. "The Russian defense minister reported today that some military units are leaving their positions in Ukraine. That would be good—but we have not yet verified that."

"As long as there is hope of diplomatic resolution that prevents the use of force and avoids incredible human suffering that would follow, we will pursue it," he continued, adding that severe economic sanctions are still on the table.

Further, Biden warned Americans a Russian invasion will mean higher energy prices here at home.

"If Russia decides to invade, that will also have consequences here at home...but the American people understand that defending democracy and liberty is never without cost...there could be impact on our energy crisis."



Biden encouraged Americans still in Ukraine to get out. Last week the State Department announced the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv will temporarily close until tensions cool.

While Biden has deployed thousands of U.S. troops to Eastern Europe as Russia continues to build forces along Ukraine's border, he reassured the country American servicemen and women will not be fighting inside the non-NATO country. He did, however, vow to protect NATO territory should Russia overstep those boundaries.

"I will not send America servicemen to fight in Ukraine," Biden said, detailing other support the U.S. has given the country. "The United States will defend every inch of NATO territory."

Biden finished his remarks without taking questions and walked away from reporters.

During a briefing shortly after Biden's remarks, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki reiterated plans to reduce energy prices.