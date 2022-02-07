wuhan coronavirus

CDC Makes Major Admission About Rushed Vaccine Timeline and Heart Inflammation

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Feb 07, 2022 1:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
CDC Makes Major Admission About Rushed Vaccine Timeline and Heart Inflammation

Source: (AP Photo/LM Otero)

The Centers for Disease Control is considering changing the timeline for the administration of a second Moderna and Pfizer Wuhan coronavirus vaccine dose. The consideration comes after a rushed timeline caused heart inflammation in a number of patients. 

"Dr. Sara Oliver, an official at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said the agency was considering making the recommendation for Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer (PFE.N)/BioNTech shots during a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, a panel of outside advisers to the CDC," Reuters reports.

Currently, the CDC recommends individuals receive their second dose of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines three and four weeks after an initial dose. The government agency may now recommend a second dose eight weeks after the first. 

In October a number of European countries limited Moderna's use due to an alarming number of myocarditis cases. 

The Swedish health agency said on Oct. 6, 2021 it would pause using the shot for people born in 1991 and later as data pointed to an increase of myocarditis and pericarditis among youths and young adults who had been vaccinated. Those conditions involve an inflammation of the heart or its lining

Meanwhile an Oxford University study show the risk of myocarditis for young people is higher from the vaccine than it is from natural infection.

"In under 40-year-old people...dose two of Moderna has exceeded the risk of myocarditis after infection with a second dose," Dr. Vinay Prasad said about the study. "There have been many people who have been reluctant to take serious the risks of myocarditis after the Moderna product." 

"If you're under 40 and if you pool men and women together, there is more myocarditis associated with dose two of Moderna than there is with an infection. That is a bombshell finding," he continued. 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Biden's Grim Reaper for Conservative Media Could Be Facing Issues With Her Nomination
Matt Vespa
Eyeroll: MSNBC Guest's Take on True Meaning Behind 'Make America Great Again' Will Make You Laugh
Matt Vespa
Joe Rogan Just Got an Offer That May Have Him Thinking Twice About Spotify
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
Americans Are Fed Up with Government Regulations and Woke Corporations: Gallup
Spencer Brown
Beijing 2022: A Festival of Censorship, False Equivalency, and Genocide
Guy Benson

Joe Rogan Tried to Be Reasonable
VIP
Townhall.com Staff
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular