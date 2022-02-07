Biden Claims Nord Stream 2 Could Be Toast, But Does Germany Agree?

Speaking during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the White House Monday afternoon, President Joe Biden claimed the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Europe will be stopped if President Vladimir Putin invades Ukraine. The Biden administration greenlit the pipeline project last year.

BIDEN: "There will be no longer a Nord Stream 2. We will bring an end to it."



REPORTER: "How will you do that, exactly? Since the project and control of the project is within Germany's control?"



BIDEN: "I promise you we'll be able to do it." pic.twitter.com/xczO8eqhcS — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 7, 2022

Biden also encouraged Americans to leave Ukraine so they "don't get caught in the crossfire."

"I think it would be wise to leave the country...I'd hate to see them get caught in a crossfire," Biden says of American citizens in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/9iDZ9Bv9Hn — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 7, 2022

But while Biden doubled down on the ability to keep the pipeline from operating, Scholz wasn't as definitive in supporting that option.

President Biden says again that Nordstream 2 will not be turned on if Russia invades. German Chancellor will not say explicitly whether Nordstream will continue, but that response will be tough for Russia And Germany is united with US and allies. pic.twitter.com/G3si7Gd2OO — Franco Ordoñez (@FrancoOrdonez) February 7, 2022

Before the question and answer portion of their press conference, Biden and Scholz focused much of their opening remarks on climate change.