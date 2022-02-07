Russia

Biden Claims Nord Stream 2 Could Be Toast, But Does Germany Agree?

Feb 07, 2022
Source: (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Speaking during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the White House Monday afternoon, President Joe Biden claimed the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Europe will be stopped if President Vladimir Putin invades Ukraine. The Biden administration greenlit the pipeline project last year. 

Biden also encouraged Americans to leave Ukraine so they "don't get caught in the crossfire."  

But while Biden doubled down on the ability to keep the pipeline from operating, Scholz wasn't as definitive in supporting that option. 

Before the question and answer portion of their press conference, Biden and Scholz focused much of their opening remarks on climate change. 

