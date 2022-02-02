Trump Can’t Tweet But He’s Weighing in on CNN’s Latest Scandal

President Donald Trump is weighing in on the resignation of CNN President Jeff Zucker. Holding nothing back, Trump addressed the situation in a statement released by Save America PAC Wednesday.

"Jeff Zucker, a world-class sleazebag who has headed ratings and real-news-challenged CNN for far too long, has been terminated for numerous reasons, but predominantly because CNN has lost its way with viewers and everybody else," Trump said. "Now is a chance to put Fake News in the backseat because there may not be anything more important than straightening out the horrendous LameStream Media in our Country, and in the case of CNN, throughout the World. Jeff Zucker is gone—congratulations to all!"

The news of CNN's latest scandal, which includes Zucker having an undisclosed relationship with a colleague who used to be Governor Andrew Cuomo's communications director, has people wishing Trump was still on Twitter. Former Governor Andrew Cuomo is the brother of recently fired anchor Chris Cuomo.The Cuomo brothers were protected and promoted by the network during the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic and during a number of Governor Cuomo's scandals.

If only Trump still had Twitter right now!!!

?????? — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 2, 2022

it’s a crime that trump can’t live tweet CNN’s downfall. — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) February 2, 2022

Man, Trump's Twitter feed would be straight fire right now — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 2, 2022

President Trump was right about CNN too! — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) February 2, 2022

During his time in the White House, Trump repeatedly classified CNN as "fake news" and engaged in rowdy back-and-forths with CNN correspondents.