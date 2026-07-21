Nancy Pelosi Says She’s ‘Done’

Nancy Pelosi is “done,” ladies and gentlemen. No, she’s not dead—no one has dropped a house on her like they did her sister—she’s just “done” with whatever. It’s hard to tell because everything associated with Democrats is about as sincere as a “bless your heart” is in Georgia. Still, she’s done, she says, which we will get into in a second, but first let me say that I am glad she’s done with things because America needs to be done with her. Pelosis, like fish, begin to smell after three days.

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Of course, it’s been longer than three days since Nancy D’Alesandro first inflicted herself on America—she’s been grifting us all since 1987. In that time, she has climbed the ladder of power faster than most people ever could. In fact, the only thing that has risen faster than her career is her net worth, which surely is just a coincidence because she swears she has never, and would never, use her position in Congress and leadership in the Democrat Party to enrich herself.

She, Nancy insists, has no interest in such things; she’s only interested in “serving” the country, especially the poor. It’s amazing how many leftists get rich “helping” the poor, isn’t it? I had no idea there was so much money in it. If people did, I bet many would have made different career choices.

But Nancy’s husband, Paul, has never been a “public servant”; he’s been trading stock with a success rate greater than someone with a time machine. Fear not, however, it’s all been on the up-and-up, as the two never speak about financial matters or pending government action or grants. Paul is just a really good guesser.

The Pelosis are so disinterested in money that they’ve been invited to participate in many initial public offerings from companies they don’t really have any connections to outside of her position in government. Surely you’ve had many, too, right?

But it’s not corruption, not even close. Not because it isn’t corrupt, but because Congress gets to set the rules that govern it, and what kind of sucker would vote away their pathway to generational wealth?

Sure, even Nancy joined the chorus of voices in Congress saying they supported banning members of Congress from trading stocks, but she never once did anything about it when she could have made it law. Also, have you noticed how nothing has come of this declaration from so many elected officials? Did I mention they get to set the rules that govern them?

Remember that fact next time Nancy, or any of them, claims with a straight face (or a frozen Botox face, as the case may be for many of them) that “No one is above the law.” Technically, they aren’t lying, as they aren’t above the law; Congress has set entirely different laws for themselves.

Nancy Pelosi has been at the forefront of that, and one of the biggest beneficiaries of it. Maybe we should introduce a 100 percent inheritance tax on the heirs of members of Congress, but only on the amount of net worth they amassed while in Congress—let their kids keep everything they came into the job with, but the money they collect while on our payroll should go directly to pay on the debt accrued during their tenure.

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In Nancy’s case, that would be hundreds of millions of dollars. Of course, she had a hand in more than $30 trillion in debt, so it won’t matter all that much in the bottom line, but it would sure feel good.

This was all brought up because of a fundraising email Nancy sent out Monday under the subject line, “I’m done.” In it she wrote, “I’m done with Trump trying to rig the rules in a desperate attempt to keep FED UP AMERICANS from casting a Democratic ballot on Election Day. Now, I’m going to help Leader Hakeem Jeffries and all our House Democrats make the GOP’s schemes completely BACKFIRE. If 15,863 Democrats join me in chipping in their first $3 EVER to elect House Democrats before the DCCC’s deadline in 9 hours, we could have the resources to build an unstoppable Democratic operation and take back the House.”

That this parasite is going out still bilking unsuspecting morons of their hard-earned money or getting them to add more to their credit card debt is another brick in the disgraceful legacy that fraud has left in her wake.

When she dies—and she’s looking older and rougher than usual lately—the grift will be her legacy.

Until then, until she’s officially “done,” she’s done even pretending to be a decent person. That might be the most honest she’s ever been.

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Derek Hunter is the host of the Derek Hunter Show on WMAL in Washington, D.C., and has a free daily podcast (subscribe!) and author of the book, "Outrage, INC.," which exposes how liberals use fear and hatred to manipulate the masses, and host of the weekly “Week in F***ing Review” podcast where the news is spoken about the way it deserves to be. Follow him on X at @DerekAHunter.

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