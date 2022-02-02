Supreme Court

McConnell Drops the Hammer After Being Asked About Race Quotas

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Feb 02, 2022 11:00 AM
Source: (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Despite opposition from 76 percent of Americans to choose a Supreme Court nominee by skin color, President Joe Biden is moving forward with his narrow consideration of nominees to replace Justice Stephen Breyer on the bench. 

Since Breyer's retirement and Biden's confirmation he will choose a black woman, Republican Senators have been critical of the process and have encouraged the examination of a broader selection of candidates. 

During a back and forth with reporters Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was asked about race quotas in his office. He responded accordingly. 

Meanwhile, the White House is doubling down on Biden's decision and pushing back on criticism.

Most Popular