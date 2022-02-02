McConnell Drops the Hammer After Being Asked About Race Quotas

Despite opposition from 76 percent of Americans to choose a Supreme Court nominee by skin color, President Joe Biden is moving forward with his narrow consideration of nominees to replace Justice Stephen Breyer on the bench.

Since Breyer's retirement and Biden's confirmation he will choose a black woman, Republican Senators have been critical of the process and have encouraged the examination of a broader selection of candidates.

Sen. Ted Cruz: "Racial discrimination is wrong. Period, full stop. One of the most depressing things about Democrats today, they're very comfortable discriminating based on race. ... When Joe Biden throws out a quota ... [he is] rejecting regardless of merits everybody else." pic.twitter.com/8O70wbrJVy — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 1, 2022

During a back and forth with reporters Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was asked about race quotas in his office. He responded accordingly.

REPORTER: "How many black women do you have on staff and how are they informing your decision to move forward with the SCOTUS nomination."



MCCONNELL: "Actually, I haven't checked. We don't have a racial quota in my office..."pic.twitter.com/9Kx4JZHBOm — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 1, 2022

Meanwhile, the White House is doubling down on Biden's decision and pushing back on criticism.

