New York Times Reporter Asks Key Question About Joe Rogan ‘Controversy’

For days leftist censorship advocates have been on a crusade to remove podcaster Joe Rogan from the Spotify platform. Musical artists like Neil Young have removed their music from the streaming service in protest, falsely smearing Rogan as a "misinformation" merchant simply because he has conversations with doctors that run counter to the government narrative about Wuhan coronavirus.

On Sunday night, Rogan took to his Instagram page to explain the situation and what's happening next.

But while corporate media, a number of so-called journalists, fake free speech advocates and Hollywood demand censorship of Rogan, one New York Times reporter is suggesting a different route.

Joe Rogan is what he is. We in the media might want to spend more time thinking about why so many people trust him instead of us. — Matthew Rosenberg (@AllMattNYT) January 30, 2022

While the media expresses outrage over Rogan simply having conversations and asking questions on his highly successful podcast, their approval rating is in the toilet.

According to a recent Gallup Survey, trust in "mainstream" media is near all time lows.