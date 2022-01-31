Joe Biden

Biden Ripped For Dodging Press Questions...Again

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Jan 31, 2022 2:00 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

During a meeting with the National Governors Association at the White House Monday, President Joe Biden refused to take questions from reporters before they were ushered out of the room by aggressive staff. 

"Biden spoke for about 11 minutes, mostly reading off his notes but at the end extemporizing some responses to the openings from the governors. More to come on that in a second. He particularly spoke to Hutchinson on the governor’s calls to move to an endemic Covid posture and border security, Biden said schools should stay open and he believes we need to focus on why people leave their countries," the White House pool report states. "At 11:34 he said he was told to first take a question from Gov Cox and the wranglers started to usher us out. A very audible question was shouted from the press about when he would start meeting with Supreme Court candidates but Biden gave no discernible response. The room then chuckled, seemingly at the scene of the press question and Biden non-response. We did not hear the start of q&a as we left." 

With multiple crises burning at home and around the world, including a revolt among Border Patrol agents, a stalled domestic agenda, an exponential increase in violent crime, a Supreme Court seat on the line and a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine, media outlets are expressing their disdain for the lack of transparency. 

Biden has a habit of turning his back on reporters...literally. 

