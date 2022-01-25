wuhan coronavirus

Florida Officials Fight Back After White House Cuts Off Lifesaving COVID Treatments

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jan 25, 2022 4:00 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Early Tuesday Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that without warning the Biden administration cut off lifesaving monoclonal antibody treatments for patients suffering from Wuhan coronavirus. At the time of the announcement 2000 Floridians, the majority of whom are vaccinated, were scheduled to receive the treatment. 

"Without a shred of clinical data to support this action, Biden has forced trained medical professionals to choose between treating their patients or breaking the law,” DeSantis released in a statement. “This indefensible edict takes treatment out of the hands of medical professionals and will cost some Americans their lives. There are real-world implications to Biden’s medical authoritarianism – Americans’ access to treatments is now subject to the whims of a failing president.”

At the White House Tuesday afternoon, Press Secretary Jen Psaki defended the move and claimed the treatment is no longer effective against the virus. 

Her claims are being challenged by Florida officials who are accusing the White House of having blood on their hands. 

Meanwhile, some anti-viral pills being pushed by the Biden administration are ineffective according to the manufacturer. 

