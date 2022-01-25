Florida Officials Fight Back After White House Cuts Off Lifesaving COVID Treatments

Early Tuesday Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that without warning the Biden administration cut off lifesaving monoclonal antibody treatments for patients suffering from Wuhan coronavirus. At the time of the announcement 2000 Floridians, the majority of whom are vaccinated, were scheduled to receive the treatment.

"Without a shred of clinical data to support this action, Biden has forced trained medical professionals to choose between treating their patients or breaking the law,” DeSantis released in a statement. “This indefensible edict takes treatment out of the hands of medical professionals and will cost some Americans their lives. There are real-world implications to Biden’s medical authoritarianism – Americans’ access to treatments is now subject to the whims of a failing president.”

Floridians must not be denied access to lifesaving monoclonal antibody treatment - the Federal Government’s decision to suddenly revoke its usage without clinical data is wrong. pic.twitter.com/lhdwxbjpnp — Casey DeSantis (@FLCaseyDeSantis) January 25, 2022

As a result of the @US_FDA's abrupt decision to remove the EUAs for two monoclonal antibodies, monoclonal antibody treatment sites will be closed until further notice. Full press release is below. pic.twitter.com/RGeWTPwxCs — Florida Dept. of Health (@HealthyFla) January 25, 2022

At the White House Tuesday afternoon, Press Secretary Jen Psaki defended the move and claimed the treatment is no longer effective against the virus.

Jen Psaki defends the FDA's decision to withhold treatments from Florida, accusing some of "promoting other pseudoscience, sowing doubt on the effectiveness of vaccines and boosters, and now promoting treatments that don't work." pic.twitter.com/LvyHx4HE9S — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 25, 2022

Her claims are being challenged by Florida officials who are accusing the White House of having blood on their hands.

The Biden Administration is doubling down on a failed strategy, even if it means more Floridians die. https://t.co/EtDJDReqUC — Christina Pushaw ?? (@ChristinaPushaw) January 25, 2022

Why doesn’t the HHS spokesperson understand that the majority of patients seeking monoclonal antibody treatment, like the majority of Floridians, ARE vaccinated? https://t.co/O7ulSEZbnZ — Christina Pushaw ?? (@ChristinaPushaw) January 25, 2022

Vaccines (pre-treatment) and monoclonal antibodies (post-treatment) are not mutually exclusive. It’s not a zero sum game. In cutting off monoclonals, Biden has effectively said you can only drink water before you exercise, but you cannot have any afterwards. — Christina Pushaw ?? (@ChristinaPushaw) January 25, 2022

Meanwhile, some anti-viral pills being pushed by the Biden administration are ineffective according to the manufacturer.

Where’s the clinical evidence for the conclusions on bam/ete and REGEN-COV? https://t.co/YKNaUJfSjm — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) January 25, 2022