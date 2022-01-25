wuhan coronavirus

Did You Catch California's Latest Assault on Parental Rights?

Jan 25, 2022
Source: (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Things in California just got worse for parents and their children. 

Far left California Senator Scott Wiener, who is from San Francisco, has introduced legislation to lower the age of consent for vaccination from 18, the legal age for adulthood, to 12. 

Other officials are joining him. 

Wiener's announcement of the legislation also highlighted just how much work has already been done by the California government to destroy parental rights. 

"Under existing law, young people ages 12 and 17 cannot be vaccinated without parental consent, unless the vaccine is specifically to prevent a disease that is sexually transmitted. This serves as a significant barrier to teen health in California, particularly in situations where parents and children hold conflicting views about vaccines," Wiener's office stated in a press release. "Young people age 12 and 17 can also get birth control and abortions, as well as medical treatment for sexually transmitted infections, drug and alcohol-related disorders, injuries resulting from sexual assaults and intimate partner violence, and mental health disorders – all without parental consent."

A number of European countries halted the use of the Moderna vaccine due to serious heart side effects in young people.

