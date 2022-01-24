Ukraine

The State Department Indicates Americans Could Be Abandoned Behind Enemy Lines...Again

Jan 24, 2022
The State Department announced Sunday evening that if Russia invades Ukraine, the U.S. government won't be able to get Americans trapped behind enemy lines out of the country. 

“Given that the President has said military action by Russia could come at any time. The U.S. government will not be in a position to evacuate U.S. citizens. So U.S. citizens, currently present in Ukraine should plan accordingly," a State Department official said on a call with reporters, advising Americans to book commercial flights as soon as possible. 

Last week the White House indicated it does not know how many Americans are in the country and therefore, may not be able to get them out. 

As reported, the State Department issued an official warning Sunday evening for Americans not to travel to Ukraine and for Americans in the country to depart. 

In August the Biden administration abandoned thousands of Americans behind enemy lines in Afghanistan. At the time, officials at the Defense and State Departments claimed they did not know the exact number of Americans who were stranded after the last U.S. military plane departed the airport in Kabul. A number of permanent legal residents are still trapped as the Taliban continues to rule the country. 

