Biden Slammed for Ukraine Troop Plan While Southern Border Crisis Rages

News broke Sunday night President Joe Biden is considering the deployment of U.S. troops to Eastern Europe as the potential of an invasion into Ukraine by Russian President Vladimir Putin intensifies.

FOX confirms that President Biden was presented options at Camp David and is now weighing sending 3,000-5,000 US troops to Eastern Europe (Romania) and Baltics as part of a broader NATO effort to bolster support to the NATO Allies who border Russia and Ukraine given the tensions. — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) January 24, 2022

But as Biden ponders the move, Americans back home are blasting him for failing to secure the U.S. southern border with Mexico.

We should not send American troops & risk American lives to defend Ukraine’s borders when we do not protect our own.



It’s ludicrous. https://t.co/PttYh4rZ1y — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) January 24, 2022

Our country will deploy American soldiers to any border in the world except our own https://t.co/b3LMOk3N3r — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 24, 2022

Biden will deploy American troops to every border but our own. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 24, 2022

Worth repeating: our leaders care more about Ukraine’s border than they do our own. https://t.co/gQ3QLIE6Sg — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) January 24, 2022

Our troops belong on our own border, not Ukraine’s. — The Columbia Bugle ???? (@ColumbiaBugle) January 24, 2022

Meanwhile, the Department of Homeland Security is stonewalling on its required release of up-to-date and most recent illegal crossing data. Previous data shows nearly two million illegal immigrants crossed into the U.S. in 2021. Many of them were violent criminals.