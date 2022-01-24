Border Security

Biden Slammed for Ukraine Troop Plan While Southern Border Crisis Rages

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Jan 24, 2022 11:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Gregory Bull

News broke Sunday night President Joe Biden is considering the deployment of U.S. troops to Eastern Europe as the potential of an invasion into Ukraine by Russian President Vladimir Putin intensifies. 

But as Biden ponders the move, Americans back home are blasting him for failing to secure the U.S. southern border with Mexico. 

Meanwhile, the Department of Homeland Security is stonewalling on its required release of up-to-date and most recent illegal crossing data. Previous data shows nearly two million illegal immigrants crossed into the U.S. in 2021. Many of them were violent criminals. 

