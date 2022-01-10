White House Has a Different COVID Misinformation Standard for Justice Sotomayor

In case you missed it on Friday, Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor falsely claimed 100,000 children are currently in the hospital for Wuhan coronavirus with "many on ventilators."

SOTOMAYOR: “We have over 100,000 children, which we’ve never had before, in serious condition, and many on ventilators.” pic.twitter.com/SyyztlpdDx — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 7, 2022

The statement came during oral arguments about the constitutionality of President Joe Biden's vaccine mandates for private companies and healthcare workers. Even The Washington Post and PolitiFact, which regularly defend the left, jumped in and determined her claims were not true.

NEW: Justice Sonia Sotomayor said during oral arguments today that “we have over 100,000 children, which we’ve never had before, in serious condition, and many on ventilators” due to the coronavirus. That's False. https://t.co/9itoVd1s1L pic.twitter.com/zX8Nf6Bx8r — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) January 8, 2022

The Biden administration has repeatedly called misinformation about the disease a public health threat and has worked with big tech companies to eliminate a number of perspectives on the virus from their platforms.

During the daily briefing at the White House Monday, Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about Sotomayor's remarks and whether the administration has a different standard for her statements.