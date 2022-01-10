CDC Director Finally Admits Major Factor Behind People Dying from Wuhan Coronavirus

UPDATE: Some are claiming Walensky's remarks on "Good Morning America" have been taken out of context despite the CDC Director being quoted directly.

Having said that, while it's totally irresponsible for people like Travis to retail this lie, Walensky made it far too easy, as usual, for people to misinterpret what she said, because she was not clear. Don't say "75% of deaths." Say "75% of deaths in vaccinated ppl." — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) January 10, 2022

Having said all this, Good Morning America screwed over Walensky by the way it edited her comments. If you watch the full section of the clip, she said something before the 75% line, presumably to explain the numbers. But GMA cut it. pic.twitter.com/Ymvdrsn30P — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) January 10, 2022

***Original post***

After years of government lockdowns, restrictions, school closures and mandates controlling the lives of the American people, Centers for Disease Control Director Rochelle Walensky is finally admitting what we already knew to be true.

"The overwhelming number of deaths, over 75 percent, occurred in people who had at least four comorbidities. So really, these were people who were unwell to begin with," Walensky told "Good Morning America" Friday.

At least four comorbidities.

In other words, generally healthy people are not at high risk of dying from the disease. We've known this since summer 2020, and yet, healthy people have been forced to quarantine and work remotely, or not at all, since the pandemic started.

CDC director says over 75% of covid deaths were people with “at least four comorbidities” and were “unwell to begin with”

pic.twitter.com/Oq6Oh2qk90 — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) January 10, 2022

Further, during an interview with "Fox News Sunday," Walensky exposed the data on deaths from Wuhan coronavirus vs. with the disease is mixed together and therefore, completely contaminated. Regardless, the bad data has been used by government officials to justify shutting down schools, regulating private businesses and violating individual medical sovereignty with vaccine mandates.

NEW - Director Walensky says CDC will provide data on "how many of the 836,000 deaths in the U.S. linked to Covid are from Covid or how many are with Covid," and adds "Omicron has just been with us for a few weeks."pic.twitter.com/Htf1hrfX0F — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 9, 2022