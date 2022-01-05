Psaki Explains Biden's Light Schedule in the Middle of the Week

Joe Biden

Jan 05, 2022
Speaking to reporters at the White House Wednesday afternoon, Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about President Joe Biden's light schedule in the middle of the week. Today, he has no public events.

"I know the president doesn't have public events today. He does have a number of meetings with policy teams, and that's often what he's doing behind the scenes. If he were standing here today, which I know he's always invited is what you guys will say, he would say we never give him any free time or any time to think, and that is probably true," Psaki said. 

Shortly after the briefing, Biden called a lid at 1:24 p.m. 

Biden hasn't done a press conference with reporters in 64 days. He has been to Delaware dozens of times since taking office. 

Meanwhile, the country is reeling from a testing shortage created by the administration and Dr. Anthony Fauci's advice that everyone get tested. 

"Folks, I know we're all tired and frustrated about the pandemic. These coming weeks are going to be challenging. Please wear your mask in public to protect yourself and others," Biden said during remarks from the fake White House set Tuesday. "The federal government is launching a website this month where you can get tests shipped to your home for free, upon your request." 

That website still isn't up and running. 

