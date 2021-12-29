Was This the Moment People Lost Trust in the Medical Establishment?

As the Biden administration continues to fumble its response to the latest wave of the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic, threats of additional restrictions are looming.

Last night, President Joe Biden told reporters he would implement a vaccine requirement for domestic flights if his medical team recommended it. Earlier this week, Dr. Anthony Fauci did just that.

Fauci pushes vaccine requirements for domestic travel:



"If you want to do that with domestic flights, I think it’s something that seriously should be considered.” pic.twitter.com/AkQYvNIds4 — The First (@TheFirstonTV) December 27, 2021

The main problem, in addition to unconstitutional decrees issued by public health officials, is Americans have lost faith in the medical establishment to be honest and follow the science when issuing recommendations. This trust started to erode last summer when thousands of doctors pushed aside worries of "super spreader events" for leftist activists while vilifying President Donald Trump's decision to keep campaigning.

This was a pivotal moment in the pandemic's history:



For 4 months, the message was clear and unrelenting: everyone must stay home. Those who leave - even to go to a deserted beach - are reckless sociopaths.



It flipped overnight to endorse a mass protest movement liberals liked: https://t.co/SJUIz0dbOw — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 28, 2021

the exact moment my trust in our public heath experts began to erode was in June 2020 when they said “racism is a public health issue and therefore it’s okay to gather in public in the middle of a pandemic” https://t.co/hlg7pUfOz4 — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) December 28, 2021

Not to mention the hypocritical behavior of Democrat leaders locking down their constituents while enjoying their own freedom.

