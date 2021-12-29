wuhan coronavirus

Was This the Moment People Lost Trust in the Medical Establishment?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Dec 29, 2021 10:30 AM
Source: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

As the Biden administration continues to fumble its response to the latest wave of the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic, threats of additional restrictions are looming. 

Last night, President Joe Biden told reporters he would implement a vaccine requirement for domestic flights if his medical team recommended it. Earlier this week, Dr. Anthony Fauci did just that. 

The main problem, in addition to unconstitutional decrees issued by public health officials, is Americans have lost faith in the medical establishment to be honest and follow the science when issuing recommendations. This trust started to erode last summer when thousands of doctors pushed aside worries of "super spreader events" for leftist activists while vilifying President Donald Trump's decision to keep campaigning. 

Not to mention the hypocritical behavior of Democrat leaders locking down their constituents while enjoying their own freedom. 

