New Polling Shows Biden Approval Sinking Below Kamala Harris

New polling from Gallup shows President Joe Biden has a lower approval rating than Vice President Kamala Harris. Biden sits at 43 percent with Harris at 44 percent. Harris still has a higher disapproval rating than Biden at 54 percent.

"The slight majority of adults disapprove of the jobs Vice President Kamala Harris (54%) and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (53%) are doing, while 44% approve of each," Gallup found. "Americans' impressions of the bottom four ranking figures are decidedly more negative."

Meanwhile, a left leaning poll from Civiqa shows Biden's approval at just 37 percent.

These numbers come on the heels of Harris making the media rounds on an image rehabilitation tour as Biden gets slammed with a massive Wuhan coronavirus testing shortage he could have prevented.

Further, earlier this month polling from I&I/TIPP showed Biden's reelection chances are already doomed. From the Boston Herald: