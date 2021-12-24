Golf Champion Phil Mickelson Asks a Key Question About the Panic Over Omicron

Professional Golf Champion Phil Mickelson took to Twitter this week to ask a basic question about the latest variant of Wuhan coronavirus.

Serious question since I’m not a dr. If omicron is contagious but not deadly(25,000 cases in Africa with no deaths) why try and control it? Why not let it go and let people get it and develop immunity? Especially for those who won’t get vaccinated? Pls no hate, I’m just curious. — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) December 23, 2021

Hospitalization rates for the variant continue to be low and symptoms during infection are mild.

"South Africa delivered some positive news on the omicron coronavirus variant on Friday, reporting a much lower rate of hospital admissions and signs that the wave of infections may be peaking," Bloomberg reports. "Only 1.7% of identified Covid-19 cases were admitted to hospital in the second week of infections in the fourth wave, compared with 19% in the same week of the third delta-driven wave, South African Health Minister Joe Phaahla said at a press conference."

JUST IN - South Africa hospitalization rate plunges to only 1.7% in #Omicron wave, compared with 19% in previous "Delta-driven" wave - Health Minister — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 17, 2021

Mickelson's question comes as the Biden administration and blue city mayors around the country double down on vaccine mandates and other restrictions. Dr. Anthony Fauci has indicated the definition of "fully vaccinated" may soon require a booster despite the virus spreading rapidly among those who have taken the shot.

Meanwhile as Leah covered, the World Health Organization is blasting the Biden Administration's approach of endless booster shots as a delusional way to get out of the pandemic.

In South Africa, they're taking a different approach.