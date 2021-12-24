wuhan coronavirus

Golf Champion Phil Mickelson Asks a Key Question About the Panic Over Omicron

Posted: Dec 24, 2021 12:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File

Professional Golf Champion Phil Mickelson took to Twitter this week to ask a basic question about the latest variant of Wuhan coronavirus.

Hospitalization rates for the variant continue to be low and symptoms during infection are mild. 

"South Africa delivered some positive news on the omicron coronavirus variant on Friday, reporting a much lower rate of hospital admissions and signs that the wave of infections may be peaking," Bloomberg reports. "Only 1.7% of identified Covid-19 cases were admitted to hospital in the second week of infections in the fourth wave, compared with 19% in the same week of the third delta-driven wave, South African Health Minister Joe Phaahla said at a press conference." 

Mickelson's question comes as the Biden administration and blue city mayors around the country double down on vaccine mandates and other restrictions. Dr. Anthony Fauci has indicated the definition of "fully vaccinated" may soon require a booster despite the virus spreading rapidly among those who have taken the shot.

Meanwhile as Leah covered, the World Health Organization is blasting the Biden Administration's approach of endless booster shots as a delusional way to get out of the pandemic. 

In South Africa, they're taking a different approach.

 

