Voter ID

Cruz Warns About Latest Move from Democrats that Would Be 'Catastrophic' to the Country

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Dec 23, 2021 4:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
Cruz Warns About Latest Move from Democrats that Would Be 'Catastrophic' to the Country

Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

After President Joe Biden's expensive Build Back Better agenda failed in the Senate this week, Democrats immediately pivoted to an issue that gets their base worked up: voting rights. 

Despite spending decades in the U.S. Senate defending the filibuster, Biden is now willing to strip it away for the sake of federalizing elections, eliminating voter identification and giving the left a hold on power. He explained his position during an interview with ABC News Wednesday evening. 

On Thursday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki reiterated his position. 

Republican Senator Ted Cruz is warning the result will be catastrophic for the country and goes against majority support from American voters. 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Oh, So That's Why So Many Aides Are Waiting to Flee the Biden White House
Matt Vespa
We May Soon Find Out What Will Happen to the Border Patrol Agents Centered In 'Whipping' Hoax
Julio Rosas

Minneapolis Jury Finds Kim Potter Guilty on All Charges
Spencer Brown

The Chevrolet Christmas Commercial Is Here...And It's a Tear-Jerker
Spencer Brown
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Push for Paid Family Leave in Their 2021 Holiday Card
Madeline Leesman
BLM-Supporting Mayor's Vaccine Requirement to Limit Black Lives the Most
Spencer Brown
CARTOONS | Steve Kelley
View Cartoon
Most Popular