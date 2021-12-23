Cruz Warns About Latest Move from Democrats that Would Be 'Catastrophic' to the Country

After President Joe Biden's expensive Build Back Better agenda failed in the Senate this week, Democrats immediately pivoted to an issue that gets their base worked up: voting rights.

Despite spending decades in the U.S. Senate defending the filibuster, Biden is now willing to strip it away for the sake of federalizing elections, eliminating voter identification and giving the left a hold on power. He explained his position during an interview with ABC News Wednesday evening.

For the first time, President Biden officially endorses changing Senate rules to allow voting rights legislation to pass around the filibuster:



"Whatever it takes. Change the Senate rules ... I support making an exception on voting rights for the filibuster." pic.twitter.com/fAqOVaNGc8 — The Recount (@therecount) December 23, 2021

On Thursday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki reiterated his position.

PSAKI: Biden "is prepared to support changes [to the filibuster] if that's the only thing standing in the way of getting [voting rights legislation] done." pic.twitter.com/A2R9Iun6BI — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 23, 2021

Republican Senator Ted Cruz is warning the result will be catastrophic for the country and goes against majority support from American voters.