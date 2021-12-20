wuhan coronavirus

The Latest White House Statement About the 'Unvaccinated' Is Making People's Skin Crawl

Dec 20, 2021
President Joe Biden is set to address the American people Tuesday on his administration's latest efforts to fight the spread of Wuhan coronavirus. We're getting a preview of his remarks, which indicate he plans to triple down on the vilification of the "unvaccinated" and is likely to announce new restrictions on those who refuse to take the shot. 

"We are intent on not letting Omicron disrupt work and school for the vaccinated. You've done the right thing, and we will get through this," White House Wuhan Coronavirus Coordinator Jeff Zients said during a recent press briefing. "For the unvaccinated, you're looking at a winter of severe illness and death for yourselves, your families, and the hospitals you may soon overwhelm." 

The statement from Zients is jarring, and given that vaccinated individuals also spread the disease, his remarks are unscientific. Further, doctors from South Africa and the UK have repeatedly said cases of the latest variant are mild among the vaccinated and unvaccinated. The variant is also not causing hospitals to be overwhelmed. 

