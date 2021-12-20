The Latest White House Statement About the 'Unvaccinated' Is Making People's Skin Crawl

President Joe Biden is set to address the American people Tuesday on his administration's latest efforts to fight the spread of Wuhan coronavirus. We're getting a preview of his remarks, which indicate he plans to triple down on the vilification of the "unvaccinated" and is likely to announce new restrictions on those who refuse to take the shot.
"We are intent on not letting Omicron disrupt work and school for the vaccinated. You've done the right thing, and we will get through this," White House Wuhan Coronavirus Coordinator Jeff Zients said during a recent press briefing. "For the unvaccinated, you're looking at a winter of severe illness and death for yourselves, your families, and the hospitals you may soon overwhelm."
White House COVID Response Coordinator tells unvaccinated Americans to be prepared to die:— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 20, 2021
“You're looking at a winter of severe illness and death.” pic.twitter.com/HU5d7WJ9YH
The statement from Zients is jarring, and given that vaccinated individuals also spread the disease, his remarks are unscientific. Further, doctors from South Africa and the UK have repeatedly said cases of the latest variant are mild among the vaccinated and unvaccinated. The variant is also not causing hospitals to be overwhelmed.
Biden goes after millions of Americans telling them they will die.— Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) December 20, 2021
I’ve never seen a tweet so mean and broad. pic.twitter.com/5ve39nBkrE
An Axios/Ipsos poll found only 21% of Americans are confident in Biden’s ability to convince skeptics to get the vaccine.— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 20, 2021
Biden proves the other 79% right with his “for the unvaccinated, you’re looking at a winter of severe illness and death” message. pic.twitter.com/GgKjkiyjuo
I know we live in stupid times, but it's unbelievable that this is a real message from the President of the USA... A week before Christmas. ??— ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) December 20, 2021
What a horrible (and false) thing to say. pic.twitter.com/vB2Qlx38ph
Dehumanization is a technique that’s used to incite genocide. It alienates one from human rights. It likens people to animals and destroys empathy. It labels. It classifies. It marginalizes. So forgive me Joe if I tend to balk at your classification of “the unvaccinated.”— Chad Prather (@WatchChad) December 20, 2021