The Latest White House Statement About the 'Unvaccinated' Is Making People's Skin Crawl

President Joe Biden is set to address the American people Tuesday on his administration's latest efforts to fight the spread of Wuhan coronavirus. We're getting a preview of his remarks, which indicate he plans to triple down on the vilification of the "unvaccinated" and is likely to announce new restrictions on those who refuse to take the shot.

"We are intent on not letting Omicron disrupt work and school for the vaccinated. You've done the right thing, and we will get through this," White House Wuhan Coronavirus Coordinator Jeff Zients said during a recent press briefing. "For the unvaccinated, you're looking at a winter of severe illness and death for yourselves, your families, and the hospitals you may soon overwhelm."

White House COVID Response Coordinator tells unvaccinated Americans to be prepared to die:



“You're looking at a winter of severe illness and death.” pic.twitter.com/HU5d7WJ9YH — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 20, 2021

The statement from Zients is jarring, and given that vaccinated individuals also spread the disease, his remarks are unscientific. Further, doctors from South Africa and the UK have repeatedly said cases of the latest variant are mild among the vaccinated and unvaccinated. The variant is also not causing hospitals to be overwhelmed.

Biden goes after millions of Americans telling them they will die.



I’ve never seen a tweet so mean and broad. pic.twitter.com/5ve39nBkrE — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) December 20, 2021

An Axios/Ipsos poll found only 21% of Americans are confident in Biden’s ability to convince skeptics to get the vaccine.



Biden proves the other 79% right with his “for the unvaccinated, you’re looking at a winter of severe illness and death” message. pic.twitter.com/GgKjkiyjuo — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 20, 2021

I know we live in stupid times, but it's unbelievable that this is a real message from the President of the USA... A week before Christmas. ??



What a horrible (and false) thing to say. pic.twitter.com/vB2Qlx38ph — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) December 20, 2021