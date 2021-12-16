cop killing

Why Did NYC's New Mayor Just Embrace A Cop Killer?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Dec 16, 2021 4:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
Why Did NYC's New Mayor Just Embrace A Cop Killer?

Source: (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

In November New York City voters sent a message by electing former NYPD officer Eric Adams as the next mayor. 

Adams' tough on crime stance solidified his victory. He has repeatedly vowed to restore order to the city, which is riddled with violent crime under outgoing Democrat Mayor Bill DeBlasio. 

But during an event Wednesday night, ironically to appoint the new NYPD commissioner, Adams stood in front of a mural glorifying convicted cop killer Assata Shakur. 

Shakur murdered New Jersey State Trooper Werner Foerster in 1973 and was sentenced to life in prison. She escaped from prison in 1979 and fled to Cuba, where she was granted asylum by communist dictator Fidel Castro. She was on the FBI's Most Wanted list for years. 

In 2014, then Republican Governor Chris Christie requested Shakur be extradited to the United States from Cuba. The Obama administration did not push to accommodate the request. She died in 2019. 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Those $450,000 Checks for Illegal Immigrants May Not Be Happening After All
Katie Pavlich
Biden's FDA Allows Deadly Abortion Drugs to Permanently Be Available By Mail Without In-Person Visit
Rebecca Downs
Woke Hell: California Teachers Secretly Coached Student to Be Trans...And Never Told the Parents
Matt Vespa
CDC Panel Now Recommends Pfizer, Moderna Shots Instead of J&J for Most Americans
Spencer Brown

Biden Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About Election Legislation
Leah Barkoukis
SCOTUS Returns Texas Abortion Law Case Back to Appeals Court
Madeline Leesman
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular