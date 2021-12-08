Top Democrat Governor: Biden's Vaccine Mandate Is Causing Problems

vaccine mandate

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Dec 08, 2021 12:00 PM
Source: Michigan Office of the Governor via AP

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who has come under fire for her own harsh Wuhan coronavirus measures and lockdowns, is criticizing President Joe Biden's sweeping vaccine mandates. 

"Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is voicing concern over a federal vaccine mandate proposed by President Joe Biden, appearing to break rank with her fellow Democrat in a high-stakes debate over the governmental response to the COVID-19 pandemic," Bridge Michigan reports. "Speaking Monday with local business owners in rural mid-Michigan, Whitmer expressed sympathy for employers who would be required to comply with Biden's vaccine mandate if it overcomes legal roadblocks that have so far delayed implementation." 

Meanwhile, Biden's vaccine mandates continue to get blocked in federal court. The latest blow came Tuesday afternoon from Judge Stan Baker of the Southern District of Georgia. Baker issued a nationwide injunction against Biden's mandate for federal contractors. 

Regardless, the White House claims they are still on solid legal footing. 

Most Popular