Justice Thomas Asks: Where Is the Right to Abortion in the Constitution?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Dec 01, 2021 1:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Justice Thomas Asks: Where Is the Right to Abortion in the Constitution?

Source: Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool

During oral arguments for Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization Wednesday, the case that could effectively overturn Roe v. Wade, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas asked a number of questions. Typically, Thomas stays silent. 

During one exchange with U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, Thomas pointed out a number of constitutional amendments that very clearly protect specific rights of Americans. He then asked Prelogar where abortion fits in. 

Prelogar argued the right to abortion is "grounded in the liberty component of the 14th amendment," but also said it fits elsewhere. 

"It promotes interests in autonomy, bodily integrity, liberty and equality. And I do think that it is specifically, the right to abortion here, the right of a woman to be able to control without the state forcing her to continue a pregnancy, whether to carry that baby to term," Prelogar said. 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Amazing: Smollett Took His 'Attackers' on Dry Run the Day Before Faked Hate Crime
Guy Benson
Dave Chappelle Stopped By His Alma Mater...and Quietly Slapped Down the Woke Students Who Called Him a Bigot
Matt Vespa
South African Doctor is 'Stunned' By Overreaction to New Virus Variant
Katie Pavlich

WATCH: Pro-Abortion Activists Take Abortion Pills Outside the Supreme Court
Julio Rosas
'Contaminated': Doctor Blasts Fauci's 'Elitist' Claim That Criticizing Him Is Somehow an Attack on Science
Guy Benson
Ron DeSantis Calls Out the Media for Focusing More on This Than Suspect In Parade Attack
Julio Rosas
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular