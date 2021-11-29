'Profoundly Dangerous': New York Governor Blasted for Halting 'Elective' Surgeries

Over the weekend, New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul signed an executive order halting "elective" or "non-essential" surgeries in the state, claiming it was necessary to prepare for the arrival of the latest Wuhan coronavirus variant.

"We've taken extraordinary action to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and combat this pandemic. However, we continue to see warning signs of spikes this upcoming winter, and while the new Omicron variant has yet to be detected in New York State, it’s coming," Hochul released in a statement. "In preparation, I am announcing urgent steps today to expand hospital capacity and help ensure our hospital systems can tackle any challenges posed by the pandemic as we head into the winter months. The vaccine remains one of our greatest weapons in fighting the pandemic, and I encourage every New Yorker to get vaccinated, and get the booster if you’re fully vaccinated."

According to the New York Post, "the edict curbing non-essential surgeries will kick in for hospitals with a limited capacity — defined as at or below 10 percent of available staffed bed capacity" and will "take effect on Friday, Dec. 3, and will be re-evaluated based on the latest COVID-19 data on Jan. 15."

But "elective" surgery is subjective and oftentimes putting it off is life-threatening. In April 2020, Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Benjamin Domb explained the detrimental effects of halting surgeries last year.

While we remain focused on the urgent medical needs today, a secondary health care crisis is also brewing, and it threatens to be much larger than the crisis caused by the virus itself. It is the crisis of every other medical ailment that is being ignored, postponed or left untreated while we focus on coronavirus. Federal and state governments have recommended a complete stoppage of all "non-urgent" procedures. Women cannot get annual mammograms. People with heart disease cannot get routine blood tests. Cancer screenings are becoming an afterthought. As a nation, we are in grave danger of pushing aside every aspect of medical care that is not related to COVID-19, and if we do not act quickly to balance our efforts, the conditions we are ignoring may incur a human cost that could far overshadow that of the virus. As an orthopedic specialist, I'm seeing this come to life in my own practice. Just this week, I performed surgery on a vibrant, 28-year-old young man named Jeffrey who had fully torn his hamstring tendon. A terrific former high school soccer player who still loves to play a variety of sports, Jeffrey was sidelined from all physical activity due to his injury. In the midst of this public health crisis, it took six weeks for him to get his MRI scan showing a significant tear, and longer yet to get referred to my care. If his surgery were delayed any further, his tendon tear would have become irreparable, and he would have suffered lifelong weakness and chronic pain.

Further, new information shows limited access to hospitals during the pandemic has caused another health crisis. More people will die from late-stage cancer after lack of basic screenings. From the Radiological Society of America: