(Xi) Did You See What the Latest Wuhan Coronavirus Variant Was Supposed to Be Called?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Nov 27, 2021 12:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
(Xi) Did You See What the Latest Wuhan Coronavirus Variant Was Supposed to Be Called?

Source: (Li Xueren/Xinhua via AP)

While Dr. Anthony Fauci scares people to death over the latest version of Wuhan coronavirus, the World Health Organization is again protecting the Chinese Communist Party. 

According to the order of naming virus variants, Xi was the next on the list. WHO skipped over it to protect Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Xi has refused to allow independent investigators to get to the bottom of what happened in the Wuhan Institute of Virology, leading to the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic in early 2020. Millions have died from the disease and economies around the world have been destroyed. 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Florida Reports Lowest Daily COVID Cases Per Capita in the Country as Lockdown States See Rise in Infections
Landon Mion
Rep. Boebert Apologizes to Muslim Community for Recent Comments About Rep. Omar
Landon Mion
The Most Privileged Response on Crime Just May Come from Seth Rogen
Rebecca Downs
New Poll Shows A Majority of Voters Blame Biden and Congress for Supply Chain Issues
Madeline Leesman
New York State is Already Taking Action Against Omicron Variant, and It Hasn't Even Been Detected in USA Yet
Rebecca Downs
Poll Asks Voters Who They Want to Run in 2024 if Biden Doesn't, and the Results Show Democrats Are in Trouble
VIP
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular