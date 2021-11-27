(Xi) Did You See What the Latest Wuhan Coronavirus Variant Was Supposed to Be Called?

While Dr. Anthony Fauci scares people to death over the latest version of Wuhan coronavirus, the World Health Organization is again protecting the Chinese Communist Party.

According to the order of naming virus variants, Xi was the next on the list. WHO skipped over it to protect Chinese President Xi Jinping.

A WHO source confirmed the letters Nu and Xi of the Greek alphabet had been deliberately avoided. Nu had been skipped to avoid confusion with the word "new" and Xi had been skipped to "avoid stigmatising a region", they said.



All pandemics inherently political! — Paul Nuki (@PaulNuki) November 26, 2021

He who must not be named. It appears the W.H.O. has skipped the next Greek letter after Nu to name the new variant. The next letter is Xi. The concern is that W.H.O. is again avoiding any discomfort for the Chinese government. So they named it Omicron... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) November 26, 2021

...I would still prefer the Voldemort strain, but that could raise copyright issues and the only people that the W.H.O. should avoid angering beyond Xi are those lawyers at Warner Bros. https://t.co/pK2GxVCXYk — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) November 26, 2021

The experts™ skipping Xi variant name in the Greek alphabet so not to offend the country that started this sums this entire thing up perfectly. It can't be topped. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 27, 2021

News of new Nu variant, but WHO is jumping the alphabet to call it Omicron, so they can avoid Xi. pic.twitter.com/UJ4xMwg52i — Martin Kulldorff (@MartinKulldorff) November 26, 2021

Xi has refused to allow independent investigators to get to the bottom of what happened in the Wuhan Institute of Virology, leading to the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic in early 2020. Millions have died from the disease and economies around the world have been destroyed.