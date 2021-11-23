After Saying Things Could Be Worse, Biden Flees the Lectern

Speaking from the fake White House set in the Eisenhower Office Building Tuesday afternoon, President Joe Biden told Americans that while energy prices are high, gas prices have been expensive before.

Proving again there's pain at the pump, Biden then touted the transition to alternative forms of energy, which is making heating prices exponentially unaffordable for American families this winter.

After telling reporters he was headed to a food bank, omitting he's also on his way to Nantucket for the long Thanksgiving weekend, Biden fled the room. Reporters expressed frustration, with one yelling, "When will you answer our questions?"

On Tuesday morning, Biden announced he would tap the Strategic Petroleum Reserve for 50 million barrels, which equates to approximately three days of American consumption. The White House claims the move will lower gas prices.

"Today, the President is announcing that the Department of Energy will make available releases of 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to lower prices for Americans and address the mismatch between demand exiting the pandemic and supply," the White House released in a statement.