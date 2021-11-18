The Biden Administration Is Using COVID Relief Money to Subsidize Rising Energy Prices

As the self-inflicted energy crisis continues to get worse, the Biden Administration is now advocating for the use of Wuhan coronavirus relief funds to subsidize rapidly increasing heating costs.

"Today, the Biden-Harris Administration called on states, localities and tribes to plan early and coordinate across programs to effectively use historic American Rescue Plan resources to address home energy costs this winter. The White House also called on utility companies that receive public dollars to prevent devastating utility shut-offs this winter and help expedite the delivery of unprecedented federal aid," the White House released Thursday morning.

Biden administration officials are calling on utility companies to locate eligible recipients, which includes renters and individuals who already qualify for government-subsidized programs.

"Utilities and energy providers should inform customers of energy assistance programs, screen customers for benefits eligibility, and facilitate referrals to available benefits programs," the White House said in a "fact sheet. "The Administration is facilitating cooperation between state and local governments and utility providers to identify customers at risk of energy insecurity and confirm household eligibility. To support this effort, the Treasury Department has issued guidance encouraging grantees to establish data sharing agreements and bulk payment methods with utility providers."

The $1.9 trillion American Rescue package was passed and signed in March 2021 as a response to the pandemic, not to subsidize Biden's war on American energy.